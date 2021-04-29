PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — In an effort to vaccinate 70% of it’s population, Paterson is addressing COVID vaccine hesitancy amongst its Muslim population.
The city is home to one of the largest Muslim populations in the country. Mayor Andre Sayegh estimates the number at more than 25,000.READ MORE: COVID Vaccine In New York: All State-Run Mass Vaccination Sites Now Accepting Walk-Ins
“We are not seeing enough of our Muslim residents getting vaccinated and so if they are not going to come to us, we are going to go to them,” Sayegh told CBS2’s Meg Baker on Thursday.
The city will set up pop-up vaccination sites at mosques.
“There may be distrust of government or anything affiliated with government,” Sayegh said.
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC vaccinations by zip code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here
Paterson health officer Dr. Thakur Paul Persaud says when the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was put on hold it elevated fears. He wants to educate the public that it is safe, and the city will be using the one-shot dose to speed up the process.
“We’ve gotten green light to proceed and we are doing this,” Persaud said.READ MORE: COVID Impact: Staten Island Catholic School Using Special Program To Prioritize Students' Mental Health
Vaccine ambassadors will help spread the word.
“An ambassador in Bangladeshi community, we have someone in our Turkish community. We also have someone in our Arab community, primarily Palestinian, who speaks Arabic. We have to have individuals who speak the language,” Sayegh said.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Ask CBS2’s Dr. Max Your Vaccine Questions
- COVID Vaccine FAQ From CDC
- Vaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code
- Find A New York City Testing Site Near You
- Check NYC Testing Wait Times
- Resources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & More
- Remote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
Ambassador Forid Uddin is asking leaders such as imams to inform their congregations.
“Because their voice is taken respectfully,” Uddin said. “That’s how we can keep family safe, they can keep themselves safe.”
The vaccinations will be offered now during Ramadan when more people are visiting mosques.
Paterson previously held pop-up vaccinations at Catholic and Baptist churches.MORE NEWS: New Jersey Brothers Louis And Aiden Ardine Set To Begin Walk Across America To Raise Money For Restaurant Workers
CBS2’s Meg Baker contributed to this report