NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to find a man accused of stabbing a woman’s husband and pushing her down stairs at a Bronx subway station.

According to police, it started when the couple noticed the suspect acting “belligerent” on a northbound 4 train at the Bowling Green station in Lower Manhattan.

The woman’s husband reportedly got into an argument with the man on the train.

The suspect allegedly followed the couple when they got off at East 170th Street and Jerome Avenue.

As the couple was walking down the stairs to the street, police said the suspect punched the man in the back of the head and stabbed him. When his wife tried to stop the suspect, he allegedly pushed her down the stairs.

The suspect fled the scene.

The husband was stabbed in the arm and torso, police said. His wife suffered injuries to her right leg and torso. Both were hospitalized in stable condition.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. on April 27. According to police, surveillance video and photos show the suspect cleaning his knife after the incident.

Police say the suspect is approximately 30 years old, 5’5″ tall and about 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black Nike baseball hat, a blue face mask, a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black sneakers and a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.