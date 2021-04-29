WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — Families of loved ones killed by police met with senators on Capitol Hill to discuss police reform legislation Thursday.
The group included civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the families of George Floyd, Eric Garner, Botham Jean and Terrence Crutcher.
They first met with South Carolina Republicans Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham.
“They listened intensely. It got very emotional at times, and they promised them that they were going to try to make meaningful legislation in their families’ names,” Crump said.
The group then met with New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, who said he will fight to make police reform happen.
During his address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, President Joe Biden called on lawmakers to pass a police reform bill before May 25, which will mark the one-year anniversary of Floyd’s murder.