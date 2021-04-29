TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Phil Murphy signed the Healthy Terminals Act on Thursday.
It provides access to quality health insurance to airport workers.
"When you're going to work every day to do your jobs in a global transportation hub, in the midst of a global pandemic, quality and affordable health care becomes much more than just a benefit. It becomes a basic right," Murphy said.
The bill affects more than 10,000 employees, including baggage handlers, guards, cleaners, and food service workers, at Newark Liberty International Airport.
New York passed a law that provides similar benefits to workers at LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy airports in 2020.