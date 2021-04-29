BREAKINGNew York City To 'Fully Reopen' On July 1, Mayor De Blasio Says
By CBSNewYork Team
SUFFERN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A funeral will be held Thursday for a Rockland County high school student killed in a car crash.

Jacqueline Zangrilli, 16, was among five Suffern High School students riding in a car in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The car crashed into a pole on Route 202, killing Zangrilli.

The 17-year-old driver was charged as a juvenile with DWI and manslaughter. He is due back in court Friday.

Zangrilli’s funeral is set for 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Suffern.

