Today is looking more unsettled with off and on shower chances and even an isolated thunderstorm/downpour this afternoon. Expect highs in the mid 70s — about 10° cooler than yesterday — with perhaps an 80° reading S&W and 60s along the coast.
Showers will continue to push through tonight along with some isolated thunderstorms. That said, some downpours leading to localized flooding will be possible. As for temps, they’ll fall into the 50s across the area.
Tomorrow we’ll see a leftover shower, but it still looks like the headline will be the winds, especially into the afternoon/evening… gusts of 35-50+ mph. In fact, a high wind watch has already been issued for parts of NJ for tomorrow afternoon through late tomorrow night… gusts of 50-60 mph.
As for Saturday, expect mostly sunny skies and a leftover breeze. Temperatures will climb into the mid 60s… near normal.