NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City is launching a new “Mental Health for All” initiative.
Mayor Bill de Blasio says all city-sponsored vaccination sites will soon offer mental health support with outreach workers to anyone who gets a shot.
“Let’s got the extra mile. Let’s check in. Let’s see how they’re doing, and if they are going through mental health challenges, as so many people are in this crisis, let’s make sure that they get that next step, that they get the help they need, that they get connected to it right then and there,” de Blasio said Thursday.
The mayor says the program will begin in the coming weeks, and starting in September, every student in New York City public schools will receive mental health screenings.