MYSTIC, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont wants to boost tourism and increase educational opportunities in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Speaking in Mystic on Friday, Lamont said his plan would allow children to visit local museums for free this summer.
“So we’re making a big effort to provide these free learning camps, and one of the things we’re doing is rolling out free access to museums and aquariums and seaports, so it’s learning, but it’s also fun,” he said.
The museum initiative is part of a proposal the governor presented this week to state lawmakers. It would be paid for using federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.