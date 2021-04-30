HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Businesses in Connecticut are no doubt toasting welcome changes to COVID restrictions.
Starting Saturday, the curfew for restaurants will be 12 a.m.
Outdoor restrictions are also being eased, which means customers can order alcohol without buying food.
There will also be no limit on table size.