NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The editors of Food & Wine magazine are out with their list of the best pizza states in America.
The top three all come from the Tri-State Area, but New Yorkers may not be happy about the results.
At the top of Food & Wine's list is New Jersey, followed by Connecticut, and New York comes in at number three.
Some fun facts about pizza in the Tri-State Area:
- The first pizzeria in America was in New York. Most historians agree that it was Lombardia’s on Spring Street, but there is debate over who owned it and when it actually opened.
- New York might have the first pizzeria, but Connecticut has the most pizzerias, according to employment website Zippia.
- Many food critics say New Jersey has the most variety of pies, including in Trenton where they don’t even call it pizza, they call it tomato pie.
To view Food & Wine’s full list, click here.