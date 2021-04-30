LYNDHURST, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Phil Murphy joined local officials to break ground on a new NJ Transit station in Lyndhurst on Friday.
The $18.5 million station will replace the facility that has been used by commuters for more than 100 years.
The new station will be fully accessible and closer to the commuter parking lot.
"It will be more capable of meeting the needs of those 1,000 daily riders. It will be safer and more accessible and it will be fully ADA compliant from the get go," Murphy said.
NJ Transit says the new station building will replicate the Lyndhurst neighborhood’s historic style.