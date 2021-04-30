CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 14-year-old girl is missing in the Bronx and may be in need of medication, state police say.

Melissa Gonon was last seen around 8:30 a.m. Thursday on Kingsbridge Avenue in the Bronx.

(Credit: New York State Police)

She is believed to be 5 feet tall, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

No further details were provided about her disappearance.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call (718) 378-8083 or 911.

