NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 14-year-old girl is missing in the Bronx and may be in need of medication, state police say.
Melissa Gonon was last seen around 8:30 a.m. Thursday on Kingsbridge Avenue in the Bronx.
She is believed to be 5 feet tall, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
No further details were provided about her disappearance.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call (718) 378-8083 or 911.