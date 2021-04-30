We’ll see some iso’d showers around the area today, but it still looks like the headline will be the winds, especially into the afternoon/evening… gusts of 35-50+ mph. Much of the area will be under a wind advisory (gusts to 55+ mph); parts of NJ will be under a high wind warning (gusts to 60 mph). The wind advisories go into effect as early as 10 AM this morning and will remain in effect until as late as 6 AM tomorrow.
Tonight will be windy and much colder with a few passing rain/snow showers, but mainly N&E. Temperatures will fall into the 40s/30s with wind chills in the 30s/20s.
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and breezy. Temperatures will climb into the mid 60s… near normal.
Sunday will be partly sunny and warmer with just a slight chance of a shower. Expect highs in the 70s.