NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The curfew on bars and restaurants in Newark will be extended to midnight starting Friday.

It’s part of a two-week pilot program.

Mayor Ras Baraka says the curfew could be extended further if residents act responsibly and the COVID infection rate doesn’t rise.

