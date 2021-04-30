NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The curfew on bars and restaurants in Newark will be extended to midnight starting Friday.
It’s part of a two-week pilot program.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
Mayor Ras Baraka says the curfew could be extended further if residents act responsibly and the COVID infection rate doesn’t rise.