NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Freshman Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis is among several Republican representatives who have sworn to work alongside President Joe Biden in Washington.
Following Wednesday night’s joint session of Congress, she was seen on camera acting on that pledge and speaking with the president one-on-one.
CBS2’s Chris Wragge spoke with the newly elected congresswoman to learn more about her conversation with the president and her own concerns for her district, representing Staten Island and Southern Brooklyn.
Watch their full interview above.