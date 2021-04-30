NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There is more hope on New York’s road to reopening.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo says indoor dining in New York City can expand to 75% capacity beginning May 7. That’s in line with the rest of the state.
Also on May 7, hair salons, barbershops and other personal care services will go up to 75%.
On May 15, Cuomo says city gyms and fitness centers can increase to 50% capacity.