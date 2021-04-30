NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is getting rid of a controversial new robot shaped like a dog.
The department canceled the contract with the robot’s creator, Boston Dynamics, on April 22 — four months before it was set to expire.
Police used the “digidog” to approach potentially dangerous situations and assess scenes before sending in officers.
An NYPD official reportedly told The New York Times criticism from the public about the robot representing over-militarization and how low-income communities are policed led the department to end its contract early.