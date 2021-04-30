NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More than 1,000 New York University graduate students are on strike as their union bargains a new contract with the university.
They're demanding higher wages, better health care and tuition relief.
Students have stopped doing their work, which includes assistant teaching and grading papers.
“On hourly wages, for this entire time, for 10 months they’ve been offering $1 raises to hourly workers, and we know that’s not a living wage in New York City,” said Colin Vanderburg, a teaching assistant and Graduate Student Organizing Committee bargaining committee member.
NYU says its graduate employees are already paid $20 an hour, which is 15% more than their counterparts at other schools.
In a statement, the school says both sides have agreed to mediation and that it “remains committed to continuing good-faith bargaining and looks forward to coming to terms on a fair contract.”