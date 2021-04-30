NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police released new video of a man they say sexually assaulted a woman inside a nail salon in East Harlem.
It happened around 1:30 p.m. inside Sofia's Nail Salon on Lexington Avenue near East 118th Street.
Police said the suspect followed a 21-year-old woman into the salon, then pushed her up against a wall and groped her over her clothing.
Surveillance video shows the man inside the salon menacing several people crowded in a corner.
One appears to try to spray him with something before grabbing a broom.
The suspect took off in an unknown direction. Anyone with information about him is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.