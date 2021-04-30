YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A 6-year-old boy who was shot in the chest in Yonkers is recovering, and first responders who came to his aid are calling him “brave and tough.”

Evidence tape marks bullet holes near the porch on Ash Street where the 6-year-old took a gunshot to the chest Thursday evening.

Among the first at his side were firefighters from Engine 306, just 30 paces from where the boy fell.

“The boy was very tough. It’s amazing,” Lt. Mark Pawelec told CBS2’s Tony Aiello.

Pawelec says the young victim was alert and in pain. Yonkers firefighters and cops worked together to tend the gunshot wound just below the boy’s heart.

“Oh my gosh, I couldn’t imagine if that was me in his shoes. I don’t think I would have been as calm as he was considering what had happened to him,” Pawelec said.

MORE: Police: Child Shot In Yonkers, 3 Juveniles In Custody

“In a case like this, where the child is now in stable condition and we have suspects in custody, it’s really the best we could hope for in a scenario like this,” Yonkers Police Deputy Chief Chris Sapienza said.

Three males — ages 15, 16 and 17 — are in custody. Police are probing how the young men allegedly got possession of two handguns and what motivated the dangerous gunfire.

In the neighborhood known as “The Trees,” gun violence is all too frequent.

Still, the ages of those involved in this shooting is shocking.

“It’s kind of a disgrace that nowadays little kids are running around with guns,” Yonkers resident Ray Castillo said. “It’s not right for a little kid to be outside playing and the next thing you know they’re getting shot.”

Vilna Ortiz knows the victim, the son of immigrants from El Salvador.

“They work hard. They come to this country because they want a better life,” Ortiz said.

Back near the scene, Pawelec says he looks forward to seeing the brave, tough little boy back home.

“I have three young kids, so yeah, it definitely makes it that much more personal. You want to do everything possible,” he said.

Late Friday, the District Attorney was still processing charges against the teenage suspects, who will be given “youthful offender” status.