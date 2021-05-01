NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Broadway community united in protest for racial justice and equity Saturday.
Actresses, costume designers, stage managers and more rallied with Unite New York outside the New York Public Library at Bryant Park.
They’re calling for equal opportunities throughout the entertainment industry, not just on the stage.
They also want a zero-tolerance policy established for any form of racism, including micro- and macro-aggressions.
"We have to start putting people first. We have to start listening to each other. We have to start advocating for ourselves," said Cody Renard Richard, stage manager and founder of the Cody Renard Richard Scholarship Program.
They’re also calling for the creation of more theatre initiatives to educate and support more inclusivity on and off the stage.