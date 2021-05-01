NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City’s Indian community is rallying after surveillance video shows an Indian man being attacked with a hammer in Brooklyn.

It happened Monday morning at the Quality Inn on Osborn Street in Brownsville.

The community believes the attack was motivated by hate, saying the victim was targeted because of his religious attire, specifically his turban.

Surveillance video shows 32-year-old Sumit Ahluwalia enter the lobby of the hotel, where he works, after being confronted by an unknown man outside.

The suspect then appears to hit Ahluwalia in the head with a hammer before running off.

Ahulawalia says right before the attack, the suspect told him he didn’t like him because of the color of his skin and also spit in his face.

Police say they are now investigating the incident, but the South Asian community wants it looked at as an anti-Asian assault.

Meanwhile, Ahluwalia, who is a new immigrant from India, says the incident has left him shaken up and saddened.

“Now I’m feeling scared somehow … Now when I’m going to work, when I’m walking, I have some fear, like maybe someone is coming,” he told CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon. “Everyone comes to this country with new hope, but now there’s something, other feeling in the mind, like why, I didn’t say anything, why did this happen to me?”

Ahluwalia did suffer minor injuries to his head, which included internal bleeding. He’s expected to be OK.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon contributed to this report.