By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
After a chilly (and still somewhat gusty) start to the weekend, we'll see a nice recovery this afternoon.
Winds will gradually subside and under sunny skies, temps will climb into the mid 60s… right were we should be for this time of year.
Clouds will increase a bit tonight as a piece of energy swings through. Can’t rule out a passing shower, but most locations likely stay dry.
It won't be as cold with temps falling into the low 50s around NYC and 40s in the suburbs.
Then just like that, we’re back into the 70s tomorrow! Inland New Jersey will even climb into the low 80s.
It's brighter to the south tomorrow, with more clouds to the north. A few showers are possible as well, but much of the day is dry.
Have a great weekend!