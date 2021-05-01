By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It was a breezy but beautiful Saturday and a great start to the month of May!
Expect dry and cool conditions this evening with more clouds moving into the area. There’s a slight chance for a few drops overnight, but most spots will stay dry.
It’ll also be a bit milder than last night with temps in the upper 40s and mid 50s.
Tomorrow will be much warmer with temperatures well into the 70s, but with more clouds and a threat for scattered showers.
Monday will feature mostly cloudy skies with temps in the low & mid 70s, and showers developing during the afternoon and evening.
MORE NEWS:
So make sure you keep the umbrella handy!