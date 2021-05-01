NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing in the Bronx.
According to police, Keira Robles hasn't been seen since around 7:40 a.m. on April 30.
Police said Keira's mother told officers her daughter left their house to meet up with someone.
This is the first time she’s gone missing, they said.
Keira is approximately 5′ 1″, 110 pounds, with a thin build, light complexion, brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.