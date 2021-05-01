NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Tens of thousands of New York City workers are expected to return to their offices Monday, but a large number of them believe it’s too soon and have COVID-related concerns.

Hundreds of workers planned to rally at City Hall on Saturday in an effort to postpone their return until September, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported.

Signs of life are returning across New York City.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said welcoming city workers back next week is a major step toward recovery.

“The 180,000 city employees have been vaccinated. Very important to note that 80% of the workforce is, right now, at their jobs and has been through the height of the pandemic. We’ve got to do the work to bring the city back,” de Blasio said.

COVID VACCINE

80,000 municipal workers will return to work Monday, May 3. While the mayor believes being in the workplace will lead to more productivity, others say the city hasn’t done enough to prepare and is rushing to reopen offices.

“It’s not safe, it’s not equitable, it’s not healthy,” said Jeremiah Cedeño of City Workers for Justice, a grassroots organization created during the coronavirus pandemic.

The organization has been pushing pack on the plan to bring workers back since it was announced in January.

“These buildings are old, these buildings don’t have already good ventilation systems. So, you’re sending people back into these very bad, bad working environments,” he said.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

But the city spent more than $200 million to prepare office buildings for workers to return.

“Folks are going to be in, or part of the time, in most settings. Not all the time, and there’s going to be distancing, on top of masks, on top of cleaning, on top of ventilation. It will be a safe environment,” the mayor said.

The return to City Hall comes as Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced more major reopening news.

Starting May 7, indoor dining in the city can expand to 75% capacity. Hair salons, barber shops and other personal care services will follow suit.

On May 15, city gyms and fitness centers can increase to 50% capacity.

Mayor de Blasio hopes those in the private sector see the return of employees as a strong indicator that traffic will pick up near offices and boost the local economy.

He also said it follows his goal of having the city fully reopen by July 1.

CBS2’s Christina Fan contributed to this report.