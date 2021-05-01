NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A shooting at an iconic Brooklyn steakhouse left two innocent men hurt as they were dining outside at Peter Luger Steakhouse in Williamsburg.

The suspect, identified as Arkies Sommerville, remained in custody Friday and was charged with two counts of attempted murder in addition to several weapons charges, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported.

Investigators were called to the steakhouse on Broadway and Driggs Avenue just after 10 p.m. Thursday for reports of shots fired.

They say a family dispute started inside the restaurant where a large group was dining together.

According to police, Sommerville left, but returned a short while later and opened fire from across the street.

Two innocent bystanders who were seated at an outdoor dining structure were hit.

A 57-year-old Queens man was shot in the stomach. A 30-year-old man from California was shot in the shoulder. Both were taken to Bellevue Hospital and were in stable condition.

Investigators don’t know what started the argument.

“It’s scary thinking that it was just random people getting shot…. I’ve lived over here for 10 years. It’s a little frightening,” said a witness.

Police say Sommerville, 24, took off running, but they caught up to him and arrested him a few blocks away.

Sommerville, who is from Brooklyn, has a previous arrest for reckless endangerment, they said.

Police recovered a gun from the scene.

Peter Luger management says they’re still processing what happened.

“We’re just really happy that everyone’s OK and healing,” said VP David Berson.

Many remain concerned about growing violence citywide. Nine people were shot in the last 24 hours. There have been 440 shooting victims so far in 2021, compared to 250 in the same time last year.