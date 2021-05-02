By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — After a damp and cool start to Sunday, skies brightened for many folks and temperatures soared into the 70s and even 80s. There were a few showers north of New York City, but most of the afternoon was dry.
Sunday night will be a mostly cloudy but mild, with temps in the 50s to right around 60 here in town, well above normal for this time of year.
Monday will start off the work week on a mild, but slightly cooler note, with high temps in the upper 60s and lower 70s. There will also be a more robust risk for showers and thunderstorms developing, particularly in the afternoon.
Tuesday is shaping up to be the warmest day of the upcoming week, with temperatures reaching 80 degrees in the city, with upper 80s possible inland.
MORE NEWS: Sen. Schumer Calls On MTA To Restore 24-Hour Subway Service
Our unsettled pattern continues with yet another risk for showers and storms, so keep the umbrella handy.