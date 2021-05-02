By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
We're looking at a much warmer finish to the weekend and while we can't rule out a stray passing shower, most of the day is dry.
Temps this afternoon will range from the low 80s for inland New Jersey to the 70s north and east of New York City.
More clouds overall compared to yesterday, but still some sunshine as well. It stays mild overnight under mostly cloudy skies.
We'll be around 60 degrees waking up tomorrow, with the suburbs in the 50s. Monday starts off cloudy, but dry before showers return in the afternoon.
Highs will be a bit cooler, in the low to mid 70s.
An unsettled pattern continues through Wednesday with a cooldown to finish out the workweek.
Enjoy the rest of your weekend!