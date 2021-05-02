NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It was another weekend of gun violence in the Big Apple.

The NYPD said there were six shooting victims overnight Saturday in Sunday.

On the Upper West Side, police say a gunman got out of a car, shot two teenage boys, and then got back in his car and took off. That incident happened at around 2 a.m. on 104th Street and Amsterdam.

The victims, ages 18 and 17, are expected to survive.

Three other shootings were reported in Brooklyn, including one in Flatbush.

Police said around 1 a.m. two men in their 40s were shot in the chest. It happened at Beverly Road and Flatbush Avenue.

The victims were listed in critical condition.

Within three miles, two 19-year-old men were also shot in separate incidents. Both are expected to be okay.

Police are looking for the suspects in all these cases.

In New Rochelle, two shootings happened in just an hour, one of them deadly.

Police said a 29-year-old man was killed, and four others were hurt, when someone opened fire just before midnight near Horton Avenue and Brook Street.

Then a short time later on Main Street, police say a gunman fired shots into windows.

No injuries were reported.