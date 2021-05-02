NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man caught on camera punching a 71-year-old man in the Bronx.
It happened on Southern Boulevard near East 185th Street in the Belmont section on April 10.
Police said the suspect punched the man and just kept walking.
The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital. He was treated for a cut to his face and released.
There was no word on a motive for the attack.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.