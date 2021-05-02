'Bar Rescue' Host Jon Taffer: 'Summer Going To Be Boomtown' For Bars & Restaurants, Despite 38% DeclineJon Taffer previews season 8 of "Bar Rescue" and explains why he believes the restaurants that survive the pandemic have a great chance to thrive again.

'Bull' Celebrates Episode 100 With An All-New Trial Tonight On CBS'Bull' will air its 100th episode tonight at 10:00PM ET/PT, on CBS and streaming with Paramount+.

Dean Norris On His Favorite Thing About Art In 'United States Of Al': 'He's Just A Really, Really Good Dad'Dean Norris discusses his role on the new CBS comedy, 'United States Of Al.'

Earth Day: A Look Back At The First EventThe first Earth Day happened 51 years ago, when CBS News's Walter Cronkite called it "a day dedicated to enlisting all the citizens of a bountiful country in a common cause of saving life from the deadly biproduct of that bounty."

How Dottie Pepper's Former Mentor George Pulver Might Advise Dustin Johnson And Will ZalatorisDottie Pepper, who has a new book about her former mentor George Pulver, looks at what he might say to Dustin Johnson and Will Zalatoris.

Ceaser Emanuel On VH1's 'Black Ink Crew New York': 'TV Was So Dry Without Us'The Bronx native discusses the return of his hit reality TV show about the tattoo business and the opening of his new tattoo shop in Brooklyn.