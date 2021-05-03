NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help finding whoever attacked an Asian woman on 42nd Street Sunday.
It happened at around 8:45 p.m. near Ninth Avenue.
According to police, the victim, 31, was walking when another woman approached her and said “Take off your mask!”
When the victim did not remove her mask, the other woman attacked her with a hammer. The suspect ran off towards Ninth Avenue.
The victim was hospitalized with a laceration to her head.
Authorities are investigating the attack as a possible bias crime. The Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.