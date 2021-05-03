WYANDANCH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The search is on for a driver police say fled the scene of a crash that critically injured an 8-month-old girl on Long Island.
It happened around 9 p.m. Sunday on Davidson Street near Pine Street in Wyandanch.
Police said a 2006 Nissan Murano collided with a 2010 Lexus, and the Nissan driver took off running.
Two passengers – a 24-year-old woman and her 8-month-old daughter – were rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip.
Police said the mother was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, but the baby is in critical condition.
The Lexus driver also suffered minor injuries.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Suffolk County Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555.