NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A brutal beating was caught on video in Brooklyn, and the NYPD wants your help finding the person responsible.
It happened at 12:50 a.m. on April 28 at Tapscott Street near Blake Avenue in Brownsville.READ MORE: New York City Workers Back In Office Monday, Despite Push To Delay Return
Surveillance video shows the suspect approach the 49-year-old victim. The suspect, who appears to be agitated, then knocks the hat off the victim’s head. When the victim walks away in an attempt to leave, the suspect punches him repeatedly from behind, forcing him into a fence and ultimately knocking him to the ground.READ MORE: MTA To Resume 24-Hour Subway Service May 17, Gov. Cuomo Says
Once the victim’s on the ground, the attacker does not relent. He kicks the victim in the head, and then stomps on him at least 14 times.
The victim was hospitalized in serious condition.MORE NEWS: Police: Hit-And-Run Driver Caught On Camera Striking 13-Year-Old Boy On Long Island
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.