NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – You can soon own a piece of music history.

More than 1,000 items owned by Janet Jackson are about to hit the auction block.

CBS2 got a sneak preview of the event Monday at the Hard Rock Cafe in Times Square.

Some of the items up for grabs include Jackson’s original multi-platinum record awards for the albums Janet and Control, and a collection of iconic clothes and costume pieces.

The three-day event will be happening this weekend, for Jackson’s birthday. All proceeds will go to Compassion International, a child-advocacy agency.

For a .pdf catalog at all the items up for auction, CLICK HERE. For more information and to bid online, CLICK HERE.

