NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – You can soon own a piece of music history.
More than 1,000 items owned by Janet Jackson are about to hit the auction block.READ MORE: New York City Workers Back In Office Monday, Despite Push To Delay Return
CBS2 got a sneak preview of the event Monday at the Hard Rock Cafe in Times Square.READ MORE: MTA To Resume 24-Hour Subway Service May 17, Gov. Cuomo Says
Some of the items up for grabs include Jackson’s original multi-platinum record awards for the albums Janet and Control, and a collection of iconic clothes and costume pieces.
The three-day event will be happening this weekend, for Jackson’s birthday. All proceeds will go to Compassion International, a child-advocacy agency.MORE NEWS: Caught On Video: Man Stomped More Than A Dozen Times In Brutal Brooklyn Beating
For a .pdf catalog at all the items up for auction, CLICK HERE. For more information and to bid online, CLICK HERE.