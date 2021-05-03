TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Phil Murphy announced several major steps on the road to reopening Monday.
Murphy said indoor bar seating can resume this Friday, along with buffets at restaurants.
“All impacted restaurant, tavern and bar owners should be prepared to ensure proper social distancing between patrons at their bars — either the CDC 6-foot requirement or physical partitions,” he said. “We are counting on restaurant and bar owners to enforce this guidance and prevent congregating at the bar.”
The governor also moved up the timeline for several other reopenings initially set for May 10.
“We feel confident in moving up this timetable by three days, given the accelerated progress we are seeing in our vaccination program and hospital metrics and lower daily case counts,” he said.
Murphy's announcement came in conjunction with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, as the governors hope to lift the following restrictions by May 19:
- Remove capacity limits for outdoor gatherings, with social distancing and mask requirements
- Remove capacity limits for indoor dining
- Remove capacity limits for other businesses
- Indoor gatherings up to 50 people
- Catered events up to 250 people
- Indoor venues up to 30% capacity
Check back with CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.