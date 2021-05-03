NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The MTA will resume 24-hour subway service starting May 17, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday.
During the pandemic, service has been shut down from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. for crews to clean the subway system.READ MORE: New York City Workers Back In Office Monday, Despite Push To Delay Return
But more workers are saying they need late night service now that curfews and other restrictions are being lifted.READ MORE: Asian Woman Bashed In The Head With A Hammer On 42nd Street
The Transport Workers Union said it only supports resuming overnight service if cleaning and disinfecting of trains continues. A spokesperson said, “The MTA needs to hire more TWU cleaners. Too many positions were not filled during the pandemic.”
Cuomo said most capacity restrictions in the Tri-State Area will be lifted May 19 in coordination with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont.MORE NEWS: Police: Hit-And-Run Driver Caught On Camera Striking 13-Year-Old Boy On Long Island
New York will lift outdoor food and beverage curfews May 17. The indoor curfew will be lifted May 31.