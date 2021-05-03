GREENLAWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Loved ones are expected gather Monday for a private wake for NYPD Officer Anastasios Tsakos.
Only family, friends and colleagues will be allowed to attend.
The wake is scheduled from 2 to 9 p.m. at Saint Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Shrine Church in Greenlawn.
Tsakos' funeral is set for 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The 14-year veteran was killed last week by an alleged drunk driver while directing traffic on the Long Island Expressway.