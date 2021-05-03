NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A multi-vehicle crash sent five people to the hospital Sunday night on Staten Island.
It happened shortly after 11 p.m. in the West Brighton neighborhood.
Police said there was a collision involving an NYPD SUV and a livery cab. The police vehicle then hit a 72-year-old woman, who was standing at a bus stop.
The woman was hospitalized in stable condition, along with four other people.
It’s unclear what caused the crash.