By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to track down a man wanted for questioning in a violent attempted robbery in Brooklyn.

It happened shortly before 11 a.m. last Monday on Elton Avenue near Hegeman Avenue in East New York.

Police say someone grabbed an 85-year-old man by the neck, causing him to fall to the ground.

(Credit: NYPD)

While the victim was on the sidewalk, the suspect allegedly tried to rob him but took off emptyhanded. The victim was not hurt.

Police are searching for a man believed to be 38 to 40 years old, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-9 inches tall, 165 pounds, last seen wearing a long sleeve white T-shirt, gray pants and was barefoot.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidentia

