NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to track down a man wanted for questioning in a violent attempted robbery in Brooklyn.
It happened shortly before 11 a.m. last Monday on Elton Avenue near Hegeman Avenue in East New York.
Police say someone grabbed an 85-year-old man by the neck, causing him to fall to the ground.
While the victim was on the sidewalk, the suspect allegedly tried to rob him but took off emptyhanded. The victim was not hurt.
Police are searching for a man believed to be 38 to 40 years old, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-9 inches tall, 165 pounds, last seen wearing a long sleeve white T-shirt, gray pants and was barefoot.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidentia