TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — NJ TRANSIT has rolled out a new effort to help New Jersey residents get their COVID vaccines.
As part of a public-private partnership, the agency is now offering free rides to and from vaccination sites.
The “VAXRIDE” program is funded by sponsors, including pharmaceutical company Novartis.
It provides for about 11,000 New Jersey residents to get up to two free roundtrips to get vaccinated.
For more information, visit njtransit.com/vaxride.