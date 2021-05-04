NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York City Department of Education has released its calendar for the 2021-2022 school year.
The first day of school is set for September 13.
Schools will be closed for two new holidays on the calendar — Indigenous People's Day on Oct. 11 and Juneteenth, which will be observed on June 20.
The city won’t be abandoning remote learning entirely. Students will be remote for Election Day.
It also looks like snow days are a thing of the past. Instruction will be moved online for any severe weather closures.