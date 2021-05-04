NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a call to reopen senior centers across New York City.
Dozens of seniors holding signs gathered outside the City Housing Authority’s Dyckman Senior Center in Upper Manhattan.READ MORE: Road To Reopening: Gov. Cuomo Says Days Of No More Capacity Restrictions For Businesses Are Fast Approaching
They’re urging Mayor Bill de Blasio to reopen the centers.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Ask CBS2’s Dr. Max Your Vaccine Questions
- COVID Vaccine FAQ From CDC
- Vaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code
- Find A New York City Testing Site Near You
- Check NYC Testing Wait Times
- Resources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & More
- Remote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer says most seniors have been fully vaccinated and if gyms, bowling alleys, museums and other venues in the city are allowed to reopen, so should senior centers.
“The centers need to open for food, for exercise, for socialization, for mental health, so we can talk to each other. They need to be open,” Brewer said.MORE NEWS: Relaxing COVID Restrictions: NYC Indoor Dining Capacity Expands To 75%, Fitness Centers To 50% In May
The city says some centers will be ready to provide grab-‘n’-go meals as early as next week, but since not all seniors are vaccinated, the health department’s guidance right now is to keep the centers closed.