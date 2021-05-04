CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a call to reopen senior centers across New York City.

Dozens of seniors holding signs gathered outside the City Housing Authority’s Dyckman Senior Center in Upper Manhattan.

They’re urging Mayor Bill de Blasio to reopen the centers.

Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer says most seniors have been fully vaccinated and if gyms, bowling alleys, museums and other venues in the city are allowed to reopen, so should senior centers.

“The centers need to open for food, for exercise, for socialization, for mental health, so we can talk to each other. They need to be open,” Brewer said.

The city says some centers will be ready to provide grab-‘n’-go meals as early as next week, but since not all seniors are vaccinated, the health department’s guidance right now is to keep the centers closed.

