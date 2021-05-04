CBSN New YorkWatch Now
PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — In New Jersey, there’s another push to vaccinate residents.

The city of Paterson announced it will use mobile units to give COVID shots to people who are hard to reach.

The mobile units are currently being used for COVID testing.

City officials say they will now also bring the vaccines to residents as a way to increase access and address hesitancy.

The mobile units will be distributing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

For more information, including where and when to find the units, visit patersonnj.gov.

