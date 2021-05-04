PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — In New Jersey, there’s another push to vaccinate residents.
The city of Paterson announced it will use mobile units to give COVID shots to people who are hard to reach.READ MORE: Many Parents Left Wondering About COVID Vaccine And Children: 'When It Comes To My Kids, I'm A Little Less Comfortable'
The mobile units are currently being used for COVID testing.
City officials say they will now also bring the vaccines to residents as a way to increase access and address hesitancy.READ MORE: NJ TRANSIT Offering Free Rides To & From COVID Vaccination Sites
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC vaccinations by zip code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here
The mobile units will be distributing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.MORE NEWS: COVID Vaccine: Rockland County High School Students Serving As Ambassadors To Get More Young People Vaccinated
For more information, including where and when to find the units, visit patersonnj.gov.