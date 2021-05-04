NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Tuesday, we got a glimpse of how renewable energy systems could eventually operate in New York City.
It’s part of the Roosevelt Island Tidal Energy Project.
"The purpose really is to demonstrate the new generation five technology and the fact that the components work so well together, and in fact, we've demonstrated that already in the first six months by producing 40 percent more energy than we had forecast, which is very exciting," said John Banigan, chairman and CEO of Verdant Power.
Project officials say this effort is a critical step forward for the marine renewable energy industry.