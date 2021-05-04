NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, the woman accused of helping Jeffrey Epstein abuse young girls, has been postponed until the fall.

The trial was originally set to start on July 12 in New York City, but Maxwell’s attorneys requested a delay.

The judge cited new sex trafficking charges that were filed several weeks ago, adding a new accuser and stretching the timeline of the allegations from three years to about a decade.

Maxwell remains jailed after repeatedly being denied requests for bail.

RELATED: Timeline Of The Life And Crimes Of Jeffrey Epstein

Her lawyers had requested at least three additional months to prepare for trial but urged a date early next year because of the difficulty of investigating the new charges during a pandemic and meeting with a client who remains jailed without bail under conditions they say are onerous.

Prosecutors opposed the request, saying the rewritten indictment did not require a lot of additional work by the defense.

Maxwell, arrested last July, has pleaded not guilty to all charges and her lawyers filed numerous arguments challenging them. So far, Nathan has denied efforts to dismiss some or all charges.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)