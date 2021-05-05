NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for two men they say opened fire in the middle of the afternoon while riding a dirt bike in Brooklyn.
It happened back on April 20 near Elder Street and Wilson Avenue in Bushwick.
Police said the suspects fired multiple shots, but no one was hit.
Surveillance video shows at least four people ducking for cover.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.