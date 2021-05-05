TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — In New Jersey, some more normalcy is coming for children who play sports.
Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday that the current ban on interstate indoor youth sports competitions will be lifted May 19.READ MORE: Broadway Theaters Can Reopen At 100% Capacity On Sept. 14, Gov. Cuomo Says
He also says work is still underway to get every school back to in-person instruction.
Right now, just five public school districts, seven charter schools and four special services schools remain on an all-remote schedule.
“Our goal is to get these 16 down to zero and for these roughly 53,000 students and their educators to be back in their classrooms for in-person instruction,” Murphy said.READ MORE: Recent Studies Show COVID-19 Could Possibly Trigger Diabetes
The five districts still on all-remote learning are Hillside, Irvington, Passaic, Paterson and Pleasantville.
Hillside and Irvington have set May 24 as a target date for returning to either all in-person or hybrid instruction.MORE NEWS: Yankee Stadium, Citi Field To Seat Fans In Vaccinated And Unvaccinated Sections, Offer Shots And Free Tickets
Wednesday night, the Paterson Board of Education voted in favor of a plan to have teachers return to schools on June 1 under a hybrid learning plan. Some special education students and students in English Language Learners newcomers programs will return to classrooms the following week.