By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York state Senate passed a bill Wednesday to ban retail pet stores from selling cats, dogs and rabbits.

The initiative is aimed at cracking down on breeding facilities commonly known as puppy mills.

Sponsors of the bill say these facilities have a reputation for inhumane living conditions and animals often suffer from health problems.

The measure also allows for space in stores to showcase cats or dogs available for adoption from certain organizations.

The bill now moves to the state Assembly.

