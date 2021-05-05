Reopening NYCBroadway At 100% Capacity In Sept.; Baseball To Seat Vaccinated Fans Separately And Offer Free Tickets With Shots
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a coronavirus variant that quickly spread in New York City does not appear to be more dangerous than other variants.

The variant, known as B.1.526, first emerged in the city in November.

The agency says by April, the variant accounted for 40% of COVID-19 cases in the city.

Preliminary data suggests that the variant does not cause more severe disease or increased risk for infection after vaccination.

